Kim K Slams Kourtney As The ‘New Rob’ Over Her Plans To Shun Family Christmas In New ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Kim Kardashian expressed her shocking concern for sis Kourtney by comparing her to their once troubled brother, Rob, in a sneak peek of the Aug. 26 episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Khloe Kardashian, 34, were not happy with their older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 39, in a sneak peek video of the upcoming Aug. 26 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and they even expressed their concern by comparing her actions to brother Rob Kardashian‘s former troubles! In the clip, Khloe can be seen telling Kim about a conversation she had with Kourtney over the phone. “So, I have a missed call from Kourt,” Khloe begins. “I call her back and she’s like, ‘This isn’t to criticize you or anything like that … me and Kendall [Jenner] were talking about you.’ And she goes, ‘You’re really scared about how your life is going to turn out.’ ” “What a freak,” replies Kim. “She’s so off.”

Khloe continued to elaborate on the situation as Kim got more riled up. “She thinks I’m scared and that’s why I’m acting out, because I don’t want to let my old life go — what?!” Khloe explains. “I just was blown away by her. This is just absurd. And Kourtney was like, ‘And Kendall agrees with me.’ ” The sisters then call Kendall on FaceTime to ask her about Kourtney’s claims and the model reveals that Kourtney mentioned she may go out of town with her kids for the Christmas holiday and this just absolutely shocks both Khloe and Kim. “That is just the wildest thing,” Kim says. “Do you think it’s like, a cry for help? A cry for attention? Is she the new Rob?”

Rob is known for struggling with weight gain and major depression over the last few years so for Kim to compare Kourtney’s actions with Rob’s, it must have meant she thought there was something seriously wrong going on. Despite Kim’s comparison in the clip, Khloe chose to focus on why Kourtney should spend Christmas with them like she usually does. “I just think given everything that’s gone on, the last thing we need is separation like this,” she says. “For Kourtney to say she doesn’t think she’s going to spend Christmas with us, it’s just so excessive, it’s ridiculous at this point. The divide is going to get worse and worse the more time that we just ignore what’s really going on.”

Since the video was just a sneak peek, we’re not yet sure if Kourtney did end up spending the holiday with her sisters or not but the clip definitely shows the major disagreements and/or miscommunications family members can have. In a previous episode from this season of the series, Kim and Khloe got into an intense argument with Kourtney over what’s important to them and things got pretty heated. The eldest Kardashian sister even ended up expressing her disappointments in therapy.