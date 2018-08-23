Kim Kardashian Vs. Blac Chyna: Who Looks Hotter Striking A Sexy Pose On Her Hands & Knees?

We’ve got ourselves a kneeling showdown on our hands from one of Hollywood’s most notorious friends turned foes! Blac Chyna just posed for a near identical photoshoot Kim Kardashian once did! — Tell us, who rocked it better?

You’ve got to love a a little friendly competition, right? — Former BFFs, Kim Kardashian, 37, and Blac Chyna, 30, found themselves in a pose-off after Chyna posted new photos from her Fashion Nova photoshoot on August 22! Chyna posed in multiple seductive snaps, while donning the brand’s super sexy clothing — see-through printed black leggings, similar to that of Fendi’s label, with a matching top. Her private areas were covered by a matching black bra and underwear set. She also rocked sky-high platform heels.

In the many outtakes from the shoot, fans notices that one of Chyna’s poses looked quite similar to a pose Kim Kardashian did when she shot photos in a Fendi look, months ago. So, we decided to put these snaps next to one another, and get you guys involved. We’ve provided the photo below for you guys to check out and weigh in! — Tell us in the comments below who YOU think rocked the posed better, Kim or Chyna?

While the poses are almost identical, along with their matching blonde hair, their outfits were quite different. Kim wore see-through nude and brown Fendi leggings with a matching sweater. Both stars bared their bellies (aka their amazing abs), and posed with their booties popped out. They even posed with similar serious faces. So, be sure to let us know what you think!

Chyna’s latest snaps came after she hit the VMAs red carpet in one of her sexiest looks yet! The mother of two posed for photogs in a plunging pink and silver chainmail bra with fringe, along with a white g-string thong. While she covered up her back, Chyna put her abs on full display.

Meanwhile, Kim has never looked better! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who’s been showing off her toned figure in neons lately, just revealed that she’s down to 116 pounds. “I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that,” the reality star told E! News on August 20. “I was almost 140 forever and now I’m like 116 and it just feels so good. I didn’t see the results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it.”