Khloe Kardashian Gives Cheater Tristan Thompson A Deadline To Earn Her Trust Back: Her Ultimatum

Will Khloe Kardashian ever trust Tristan Thompson after his cheating scandal? According to a new report, she’s given him a deadline to shape up or ship out.

Khloe Kardashian has been using the last few months as a trial period to see if Tristan Thompson can reform his ways after his cheating scandal. The new mom has decided that if he can stay loyal to her until October, he’ll have completely regained her trust, a source claimed to RadarOnline.com. And if he doesn’t improve, she’ll dump him and raise their baby True Thompson all by herself. “It will soon be the six-month mark after his cheating turned their lives upside down,” the source told Radar. “She figures it’s more than enough of a stretch for Tristan to show her he’s capable of winning her trust back.”

However, Khloe has certainly been impressed with Tristan as a father. “True is definitely a daddy’s girl,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “And Khloe’s heart absolutely melts when she sees him holding their beautiful daughter. Even if Khloe is mad at Tristan for some reason, she can’t stay that way for long when he’s with True, because he’s just such an amazing dad. Tristan is so gentle with True, and it’s clear that he absolutely worships her—she totally has him wrapped around her little finger!”

However, Khloe has since laid down some major rules with Tristan after he allegedly cheated on her — but not all of them are restrictive. “One of her big new rules for their relationship is that it has to be totally fun and pressure free. Her thinking is that if she can keep things light and sexy the way they were at the beginning of their relationship then Tristan won’t be tempted to cheat. She’s banned her friends and family from asking them when they’re getting married,” another insider told us. “And she’s making a big effort to treat him like a boyfriend, instead of her future husband.”