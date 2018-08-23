Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Fan Who Says She’s ‘Embedding Materialism’ Into True With New Car

Mama bear Khloe Kardashian slammed a hater who accused her of ‘materialism’ after taking a pic of True Thompson in a toy Bentley on Aug. 23. Read her response!

Just let True Thompson live her designer-destined life! Khloe Kardashian, 34, posted the most adorable photo of her four-month-old daughter in her new mini Bentley from Kimora Lee Simmons, riding on the passenger side of a teddy bear on Aug. 23. “I’m not sure what’s cuter, the cute teddy bear driving the Bentley truck or True’s cheeks and smile 😩 Thank you Auntie Kimora and family for the precious gift! 💕🌈💕,” the new mom captioned the shot. With a rainbow filter, giant pink ribbon on the pint-sized Bentley and a smiley True, we don’t know how anyone could possibly have anything negative to say. But of course, at least one user did. “She should of receive a cross or a bible so this child grows closer to God as opposed to embedding materialism in her brain,” one person commented. Get ready, because mama had an essay ready to respond with.

“We read children’s bible stories everyday and we say prayers every single night but you should not pass judgement either way. Why be so negative if you are a child of God?” Khloe wrote back. “She’s a baby who received a beautiful sweet gift and I was SOOO excited to put her in it and take a picture! I’m enjoying every single moment I can with my sweet angel! The angel GOD gave me!” Preach, Khloe. Another user tried to join the critics, commenting, “I’m sure True out grew her clothes donate to the Needy.” To that, Khloe graciously replied, “I do love! Donate to multiple shelters and charities all over California,” leaving a trail of heart emojis.

Poor Khloe, always having to clap back at her naysayers! This isn’t the only time a troll has tried to come after True online. In a now deleted tweet, someone cruelly wrote, “Is it just me or is @khloekardashian baby True not cute at all?” It’s just you. We’re not sure how this bully could think True is anything but the most adorable baby! Khloe savagely tweeted back on July 6, “What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child’s appearance? What type of disgusting human being are you? It’s pathetic that you are this miserable in your life.” And she couldn’t be more right. Just let Khloe post cute baby photo like all the other moms do, geez!