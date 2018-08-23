The Kardashians may still be feuding with Caitlyn Jenner, but Kendall has love for her dad! See the gorgeous pictures from their night out on the town together!

There’s nothing like a good sushi date to get the family together! Kendall Jenner, 22, hit the town with father Caitlyn Jenner, 68 on August 22 for a lavish dinner date out at Nobu. The father-daughter duo zipped up to the Malibu hot spot in separate cars, but walked into the restaurant together, ready to catch up over some Japanese cuisine! What did the Kardashian family think of the pair’s night out though? Things have been rocky between the Kardashians and Caitlyn ever since she started her gender transition back in 2015, and theres been no real reconciliation!

Feuds aside – both Kendall and Caitlyn looked STUNNING for their dinner date! Kendall opted to rock a super sheer black turtleneck for her night out, paired with slim-fitting grey slacks. So chic! Caitlyn whipped out a gorgeous white wrap dress for the night, which she paired with oversized sunglasses, and a taupe tote bag. Kendall and Caitlyn both looked like the queens they are!

Things could be looking up for Caitlyn’s relationship with the Kardashians though. The reality star attended daughter Kylie Jenner’s massive 21st birthday bash, where of course, all members of the Kardashian family were also in attendance! Was it a sign that their drama is finally blowing over? Although Caitlyn wasn’t seen in any photographs from the night with ex-wife Kris Jenner, there were no reports of any bad blood throughout the party. Hey, that’s a start, right?

It’s possible that Kendall used her night out with Dad to vent! The model is in some hot water after a recent interview, where some of her comments went under scrutiny. “Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f*** those girls do,” Kendall said regarding her modeling career. “More power to ‘em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else. The whole combination was very overwhelming and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back,” she added. Fans thought this made Kendall seem MAJORLY out of touch, and attacked her on social media! Hopefully, a nice night out with Dad is all Kendall needed to feel better after all this Twitter hate.