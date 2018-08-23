Kylie Jenner Slammed By ‘Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry For ‘Glamorizing’ Young Motherhood

Kailyn Lowry didn’t hold back while talking about Kylie Jenner being a mother on August 20! The ‘Teen Mom’ star says Kylie’s ‘situation’ and her mega millions ‘slightly glamorizes’ the idea of being a young mom and fans are NOT happy!

Kailyn Lowry, 26, didn’t hold back when she discussed Kylie Jenner, 21, being a young mother on August 20. When she opened up about the trials and tribulations of being a young mom, Lowry said the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star makes it all look “glamorous” — something she doesn’t do on her show, Teen Mom 2. “I mean, I don’t want to hate her because obviously she’s so successful. But when you’re that young and you have that much money and you’re able to kind of have a nanny and have a lot of help and you still do all these things, I think that shows that it’s kind of glamorous to have a kid so young,” the MTV star said on Heidi and Spencer Pratt’s “Make Speidi Famous Again” podcast on Sunday, August 20. Lowry, who is now 26, had her first child at 17.

Lowry continued, explaining that her situation is slightly different than Jenner’s. “I mean, she wasn’t a teenager. Obviously, it’s slightly different … I would not agree that our show makes it glamorous, but with situations like Kylie, they don’t realize that, you know, she has millions of dollars and she has a ton of help and she, you know, she can still go out and party and do all these things. So I think that makes it look slightly glamorous,” she said.

However, Lowry then seemed to backtrack and even defend Jenner’s “situation.” — “But also, I mean, she didn’t ask to be a role model. It’s so hard because obviously I don’t want to mom-shame her at all, but just looking at the different scenarios, they’re just completely different. So it’s weird,” Lowry explained. “It’s hard because how do you look at the situations and you’re, like, ‘OK, that’s glamorous, that’s not glamorous.’ But really, nobody should look up to us in that aspect. I don’t know.”

Either way, Jenner fans were not pleased with Lowry’s comments. “Kailyn Lowry a woman on a TV show called ‘Teen Mom 2’ had the audacity to say that Kylie Jenner glamorizes being a young mom, which she never has. I think they let her out too early…,” one fan tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote: “@KailLowry It’s so funny you feel the need to speak out about @KylieJenner glamorizing Teen Mom Pregnancies. She chose to have a baby, you have 3 different babies with 3 different fathers. You literally get paid to be on a show about it. I don’t even know where to start.”

Jenner, who is now 21, gave birth to her first child, Stormi Webster, with boyfriend, Travis Scott, 26, at age 20 on February 1, 2018. The young star has always been private about her daughter. She went into hiding during her entire pregnancy, and didn’t reveal she had given birth until February 4. Kylie released an 11-minute video with never-before-seen footage from her entire pregnancy, with a message to her fans, apologizing for her absence.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote on Instagram shortly after the birth. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I knew how.”