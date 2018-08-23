‘Jersey Shore’: JWoww Reveals Her Son Is In Therapy After Not Being Able To Talk At 2 Years Old

This is so heartbreaking. On ‘Jersey Shore,’ JWoww revealed that her two-year-old son Greyson still isn’t speaking yet and needs to go to therapy three days a week We’ve got the sad details.

Fans learned some really sad news on the Aug. 23 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation 2 when Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 32, revealed that her son Greyson is already two-years-old and still isn’t able to speak. Most 18-month-olds can say up to 20 words while the average child her son’s age already has at least a 50 word vocabulary. As if that wasn’t heartbreaking enough, her husband Roger Matthews tried to lift JWoww’s spirits about her son’s condition by asking her Jersey Shore cast mates to do a quick 30 second “Happy Mother’s Day” well-wishing video. Only ONE person — Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 36, — came through! Yep, not even her bestie Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 30, bothered to take the time to help her friend.

“Everyone wants to think having kids is rainbows and f**king unicorns but it’s not. My bubbe Greyson turned two and he still isn’t speaking and he has therapy three days a week. So Roger decided to make me a mother’s day video and have all my friends be part of this video by sending in thirty-second clips. Mike was the only one to be part of this video and it’s really hurtful on so many levels,” she revealed in a confessional.

JWoww was absolutely devastated that her friends let her down so badly. “I’m going through a very hard time with Greyson, so it actually broke my heart,” she told Roger through tears. In another confessional she added,

“I do expect my friends to support me when I’m going through this time. Just like I support them with all their f**king s*t. So now I’m going to go out to lunch and I’m going to let my roommates have it.”

She then headed out the door to lunch and was ready to confront Snooki. “This is my chance to talk to Nicole about the whole Mother’s Day thing. She doesn’t understand how bad that hurt me. She really like solidified the fact that she’s not as good a friend to me as I am to her,” JWoww revealed. Unfortunately before she could get into the issue, Snooki revealed that she went out to lunch with Angelina Pivarnik, Jenni’s sworn enemy who recently called her a “Jersey Whore” on Instagram. “First it was the Mother’s Day video and now you’re friends with Angelina? Seriously?” JWoww fumed in a confessional

As if that bombshell wasn’t enough, there was another of a happier kind as Deena Cortese, 31, then revealed to the ladies that she’s pregnant and is ten weeks along. “I want to talk to Nicole about the whole Mother’s Day thing, but I wouldn’t dare take away from Deena’s moment.” She decided to wait to talk to Snooki on their upcoming trip to Vegas “and try not to make it look as “awkward as f**k” until then.