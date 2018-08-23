Justin Bieber Buys Incredible $5 Million Mansion In Canada — New Home For Him & Hailey Baldwin?

Welcome home, Justin Bieber. Ahead of his marriage to Hailey Baldwin, Biebs bought a lavish mansion in his native Canada. Is this where they’re moving after they say ‘I do’?

If Justin Bieber, 24, ever feels homesick for his home and native land, he now has a new $5 million dollar crash pad. Justin dropped that massive chunk of change to purchase a massive tract of land out in Ontario, Canada, according to TMZ. The mansion has 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, 3 fireplaces, a game room, a movie theatre, and a three-car garage (and a boathouse, which is perfect since it’s right near the water.) At 9,000 square feet, there’s plenty of room for Justin and Hailey Baldwin, 21, to move in after – or before – they tie the knot.

The mansion reportedly has private lake access, a two-story temperature controlled wine room, a private gym, and heated floors (Canadian winters can get cold, y’all.) On top of this house, Justin’s new 101-acre property has a private equestrian facility with stables and a private 5/8 mile race track. Does Justin ride? If he doesn’t, he and Hailey certainly can now learn. Damn.

Justin reportedly closed on the property on Aug. 20, but there’s no word on when he plans on moving in. It’s also unclear if this is going to be Justin’s main residence with Hailey, or if it’s just a place he/they use when they need a break for Los Angeles and need to spend some time relaxing above the border.

This might explain why Justin and Hailey were spotted near his hometown recently. The two lovebirds were photographed at an Ontario mall, though the photos didn’t realty paint a pretty picture. Justin seemed a bit emotional, as pics show him rubbing his face while running his hands through his hair. It could be that he was still groggy from the night before, because Justin was carrying a tall cup of Tim Horton’s (like a true Canadian) with him.

This new love nest might be part of Justin’s efforts to make feel Hailey feel “loved and like the only woman in the world.” Justin, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, is doing his best to make Hailey feel “secure, happy and cared for,” even though Justin still gets all the looks from ladies across the world. Yet, Justin’s being the perfect gentleman and the insider says he won’t even say the name Selena Gomez around his bride-to-be. Needless to say, Justin’s ex won’t be invited to the housewarming party.