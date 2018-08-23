Josh Peck Reveals He’s Expecting 1st Child With Wife Paige O’Brien — See Baby Bump Pic

It seems like Josh was just making us laugh as a high schooler on ‘Drake and Josh,’ but now he’s going to be a dad! Where did the time go? Click here for a look at his wife’s baby bump.

Josh Peck, 27, and Paige O’Brien, 31, got married a little over a year ago, but they’ve already got a baby on the way. How exciting as that? The cute couple made the announcement on social media on August 23 with an adorable pic of Paige’s baby bump. She had on a black dress with red polka dots, which showcased her beautiful belly perfectly, while her hubby stood beside her in a tee shirt and jeans. “Guys I did it!” he said. “I’m finally down to my goal weight! Oh and we’re pregnant.” LOL, always a jokester. He added a heart-eye emoji, and we totally agree with that choice because Paige looks incredible — she wears pregnancy well! The soon-to-be mom shared the news on Instagram herself, so hopefully she continues documenting her journey!

But before things get out of hand, someone should let Josh’s former Drake and Josh co-star Drake Bell, 32, know that baby showers usually aren’t co-ed — that way he won’t get offended when he isn’t invited. We don’t want a repeat of their wedding feud. Who could forget it? Drake took to Twitter to publicly bash his old friend, writing (and then deleting), “When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear…I’ll miss you brotha.” Ouch! That was pretty confusing for Josh who said they hadn’t really been close for awhile, but don’t worry too much, Nickelodeon fans! These two made up and it seemed like the whole world breathed a sigh of relief when they hugged at the 2017 MTV VMAs. Maybe Drake will even congratulate Josh on this exciting news, who knows?

Just in case he doesn’t, we’ll do it for him. Congrats Josh and Paige! These two make such a fun-loving couple, and it’s already clear they’re going to be awesome parents.

Guys I did it! I’m finally down to my goal weight! Oh and we’re pregnant 😍 pic.twitter.com/y5s9p3GwYl — Josh Peck (@ItsJoshPeck) August 23, 2018

And one other thing is for sure — this baby is going to be talented! Between it’s film-editing momma and it’s acting dad, the little one has got some GREAT genes.