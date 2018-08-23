We always knew Jordin had pipes, but her voice sounds extra amazing when she’s singing a sweet song to her newborn! And we aren’t the only ones who think so — check out baby Dana’s big smile!

If you thought you were Jordin Sparks‘s biggest fan, think again — you’ve got some competition! The “Colors” singer, 28, sang to her baby boy in an adorable new video, and he was loving her rendition of Whitney Houston‘s “I Will Always Love You.” In fact, three-month-old Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr. listened super intently to his momma as she belted out the tune, his eyes trained right on her and his little hands reaching for he mouth. Aw! The new mom was holding her curly-headed cutie on the couch, sitting down in a tee shirt and a messy bun as Dana stood in her lap. He was wearing just a diaper and wobbled so much in her arms that it looked like he was dancing. “He’s listening,” one fan commented on the video. “Too cute.”

Jordin and her husband Dana Isaiah, 26, welcomed their baby boy to the world on May 2 and they seem to be loving parenthood so far! Even though they initially wanted to wait a couple of years before they started a family after secretly tying the knot in 2017, these two are so happy that things turned out the way they did. “I can’t help but smile and thank God for throwing a monkey wrench into everything,” Jordin wrote on Instagram, alongside the sweetest photo of her husband and son wearing matching smiles. “I wouldn’t have it any other way. DJ is the best thing that’s ever happened to us. In awe that what God has in store for me is always better than anything I could ever imagine.” She then referred to her son as both “a blessing” and “a plot twist” all in one. Sounds about right!

But while little Dana clearly loves his momma’s voice, we wonder when he’ll start singing? Jordin did share a photo of him in the studio with him after all, calling him a natural. Fingers crossed! He’s got some good genes.

But until that time comes, we’ll just have to keep listening to this new momma sharing her killer vocals with her son. Who knows, maybe she’ll record a lullaby album next?