‘Jersey Shore’: Ronnie Sobs & Admits He’s ‘Scared’ He’ll Lose His Baby As GF Puts Him Through ‘Hell’

On the premiere of ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 2, Ronnie comes clean to his roommates about how bad things are in his relationship with Jen Harley — and why he fears she might take his daughter from him.

It’s no secret that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley have an incredibly volatile relationship, and we got to see it in action during the season 2 premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The episode starts with happier times for Jen and Ronnie, as they celebrate with a baby shower and welcome their little girl, Ariana, into the world. However, it isn’t long before things take a turn for the worst. Not long after Ariana’s birth, they blow up at each other on social media. For the first time, Ronnie’s Jersey Shore roommates get a sense of how bad things really are between their friend and the mother of his child.

The whole group (except for Deena Cortese, who’s pregnant) decides to take a trip to Las Vegas, so they can visit Ronnie and meet the baby. Pauly D confronts him about the Instagram drama over a guys’ dinner, but Ronnie is initially coy about what’s really going on. “Right now, we’re good. We’re working on s***,” he admits. “Obviously, every relationship has problems, and I went looking for more problems. And it just kind of blew up in my face.” In his confessionals, though, he reveals that things are certainly not as happy as they seem.

“One minute we’re good, the next minute we’re not,” he explains, adding later, “We fight and we make up, we fight and we make up. I’m tired of fighting. It’s just becoming mentally exhausting. It’s draining.” Initially, Ron keeps his feelings about Jen bottled up inside, as he wants to avoid involving everyone else in his relationship this time around. However, he eventually comes clean.

“I don’t want to say anything bad about Jen because she’s the mother of my daughter, but she has a lot of issues with me being in the house right now,” Ronnie reveals. “She told me…I don’t trust you, I don’t want you being in the house. I haven’t been straightforward with my roommates. Me and Jen fight all the time. There’s nothing stable. Whenever she gets mad, it’s like a volcano exploding.”

Finally, he breaks down in tears in front of the rest of the group, and admits to what’s really bothering him. “I’m scared of losing my f***ing daughter,” he says. “Jen, she’s irrational. She’s capable of taking the baby and going away. When we fight, she has kept the baby from me for five days, six days. I won’t even know where my daughter is. I’m going through hell. Every move I make, I’m scared my child is going to be f***ing gone.”

Of course, Ronnie’s roommates rally around him and are super supportive, but as we know from seeing this play out in real life, this is only the beginning of the drama. We’ll have to wait and see if the cameras are around for the pair’s fight that wound up getting physical, leading to Jen being arrested, in June…