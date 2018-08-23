It’s on! The ‘Jersey Shore cast is dissing ‘The Hills’ reboot, but would love to add Spencer Pratt to their crew We’ve got the cast members who would welcome him to come Gym, Tan and Laundry with them.

It’s been eight long years since The Hills went off the air, but everything old is new again and MTV is bringing it back. That’s caused some healthy competition between the show’s upcoming New Beginnings and the Jersey Shore as the GTL crew reunited last year for their Family Vacation reboot, which is heading into season two. The Jersey Shore cast was leaving 30 Rock in NYC on Aug. 23 when TMZ‘s cameras caught up with them to find out what they think about their new MTV reality show competition. When asked which show will be the bigger audience draw, Angelina Pivarnik said “Jersey Shore always does better” with total confidence.

Should the reboot of The Hills not catch on with viewers, there’s two cast members who would gladly be welcomed into the Jersey Shore fold…even though he’d need to get a lot more tan. Spencer Pratt has big fans in both Angelina and Jenni “JWoww” Farley. Angelina revealed that Spencer is her favorite cast member on The Hills and that if she had to pick anyone from the West Coast show to join their East Coast program, it would definitely be the 35-year-old. “I like him,” she told TMZ. JWoww overhead the convo and added “I looooove Spencer” to Which Angelina said “Spencer, I love you,” and blew a kiss at the camera. Hmm, gotta wonder what his wife Heidi Montag is going to think about his fan club of the Jersey Shore ladies!

MTV complete shocked fans when during the Aug. 20 VMAs they dropped the news that The Hills was coming back, along with a number of original cast mates in addition to some new faces. The 30 second promo aired and Stephanie Pratt was heard saying “It’s like we’re all growing up. It’s weird.” The cast posed on the red carpet and OG members returning include Spencer, Heidi, Audrina Patridge, Frankie Delgado, Justin Bobby, Jason Wahler and Whitney Port. The next generation will include Speidi’s 10 month old son Gunner, Audrina’s two-year-old daughter Kirra and Jason and wife Ashley‘s one-year-old daughter Delilah. Brody Jenner is reportedly super close to signing on, and new cast members will include two yet unnamed bloggers and former Disney Channel star Kyle Massey. We can’t wait!!!