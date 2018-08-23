Jeremy Geffen: Britney Spears’ Music Agent & Scott Disick Pal Dies Of Reported Overdose

This is so sad. Jeremy Geffen, the music exec who has worked with the likes of Britney Spears, and P Diddy, has passed away in Beverly Hills at the age of 40.

It’s a sad day for the many artists who have worked with famed music agent Jeremy Geffen, as they say goodbye to the man who helped build their careers. Jeremy, who worked with the likes of Britney Spears, D12 and P Diddy has died, according to the Blast. While the reason behind the music exec’s death is still under investigation, he was pronounced dead at 5:41 am of a suspected overdose, according to the site.

The heartbreaking news came early on the morning of August 23. Medics were reportedly called to Jeremy’s Beverly Hills home around 5 am on Thursday after a friend found him in the bathroom, but it was too late to save him. It was a devastating shock for a large number of singers and songwriters who were taken under Jeremy’s wing throughout their career.

The music mogul started his career at Wright Entertainment group which managed the likes of Justin Timberlake and Britney, before moving over to Lindsay Scott Management. He later founded his own agency, Jeremy Geffen Entertainment, which boasted a client list that included Eminem’s rap group D12, Bone Thugs n Harmony and even, legend Smokey Robinson. Grammy nominated musician Tarboy Williams was one of the first to mourn Jeremy on social media.

“Jeremy was so proud of being able to help songwriters get the rights back to their music and get what they deserved,” sources close to the entertainment exec told the Blast. “That was his passion in life,” they added.