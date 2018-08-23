Jennifer Lopez Releasing Line Of Leggings That Shape & Smooth — How To Get Her Booty

Jennifer has said this brand of ‘leggings makes the booty look good’ and now, she’s collaborating with Niyama Sol to give YOU the best fitting workout clothes. Get the details on her collection here!

Jennifer Lopez, 49, has been posting super sexy gym selfies wearing Niyama Sol leggings for a while now, so we had a feeling she was cooking up something. On her Instagram, she told fans, “I know you guys have seen me living in my @Niyamasol leggings, I mean I wear them everywhere…LOL! Let me tell you why I have fallen in love…Niyama means positive habits for a healthy and spiritual way of life, values we can all stand by. Plus they’re an entirely green company! Besides having the best fit out there, ALL of their clothing is made from recycled plastic!! 🚨 SUPER COOL NEWS ALERT 🚨: When they heard about my MTV Video Vanguard award, they took my stan-dom to the NEXT level…so I’m so excited to announce TODAY they are dropping a tribute collection inspired by my music and career!! Jennifer Lopez X Niyamasol for YOU! ♥️ Every month through 2018 we will release a new design starting with the VANGUARD legging and matching top!! This company’s spirit and mantra touched my heart & soul and I can’t wait to see these on YOU, go to my stories and swipe up to see the entire collection and don’t forget to show me your #Mysolstyle #JLONiyamasol.”

Six pieces are now available on their website, with new launches coming every month through January 2019! There will be 18 pieces total — nine leggings and nine sports bras. The line will come in sizes XS-L. Leggings are $88 and sports bras will be $54. The three leggings available now at the VANGUARD, which are bold, colorful and fun, with snaps of some of Jen’s most famous music videos (below right). THIS IS ME has pages from J-Lo’s diary, featuring handwritten lyrics from the album. AMOR AMOR AMOR (below left) features family vacation photos and has a sexy Spanish vibe.

The leggings are made with 4-way stretch fabric, meaning any workout is easy. The leggings are moisture-wicking and anti-bacterial. They are lightweight, yet fit like a glove and really hold you in!