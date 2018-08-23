Jennifer Garner Smiles While Dropping Kids Off At School After Ben Affleck Goes Back To Rehab

Jennifer Garner looked cheerful visiting her kids’ school after her emotional drive with Ben Affleck to a rehab facility! See the happy pics!

Jennifer Garner was seen sporting a beaming smile while visiting her kids’ school in Los Angeles on Aug. 23, the very day after she drove Ben Affleck to The Canyon Treatment Center at Peace Park in Malibu. In addition to her visit, Garner also stopped to talk with some friends before heading out. Check out the pic of her looking positive in a black T-shirt and jeans below!

According to reports, Jennifer’s intervention left her unnerved. Jennifer was reportedly seen leaving Ben’s place “upset and shaking” before returning with an unnamed woman to drive him over to a treatment facility in Malibu, according to PEOPLE. On the way over, the three of them stopped for Jack in the Box.

After Jennifer reportedly begged Ben to get the help he needed, he apparently agreed to return to rehab “because he respects Jen’s wishes,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Prior to his current visit, Affleck had gone to rehab for the very first time way back in 2001.

Meanwhile, Ben’s stay at The Canyon won’t come cheap. “A private room at the The Canyon in Malibu costs $130,000 for 30 days. There are never more than 16 patients there at a time and each patient gets individual attention,” an employee at The Canyon told us. “The recovery center is located on 100 acres and includes a professional chef, personal trainers, yoga sessions, meditation, and breathing exercises. There is also Equine Therapy which includes horseback riding, along with therapy sessions on the beach.”

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about Affleck’s time in rehab. In the meantime, check out all of his pics from his rehab trip in our gallery above.