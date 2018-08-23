‘Halloween’ Star Judy Greer Teases New Sequel & How It’s ‘Scarier’ Than Prior Michael Myers Movies

Judy Greer said it was a ‘no brainer’ to take on the role of Laurie Strode’s daughter in the highly-anticipated ‘Halloween’ sequel, while giving us major dish on the new movie!

When it comes to the new Halloween movie, the cast has been pretty tight-lipped on the details of the forthcoming sequel‘s storyline. We obviously know that Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis, 59) has been waiting 40 years for another showdown with Michael Myers, but not a lot is known about Laurie’s daughter, Karen Strode (played by Judy Greer, 43). So when HollywoodLife spoke to Judy at the Hilton Garden Inn Sophisticated Bites Menu Reveal Event on Aug. 22, she gave us a bit more insight while dishing on three of their new menu items, including a handcrafted cocktail named Cherry Blossom, Sticky Finger Ribs and Mason Jar Chocolate Fudge Cake!

“It’s a reimagining of the franchise and sort of a sequel, you know… We are kind of picking up where it left off after the first one, but it is not a remake of the second one,” Judy told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. It was previously revealed that this movie would ignore all the other sequels that have come before it, but even so, Judy explains, “I should say I was a huge fan of horror movies and then when I realized how scary they were or are, I was interested in the adrenaline rush of it and then I think when you get older, things get real and get even scarier. I really really loved all the Halloween‘s and I really love Jamie Lee Curtis and I really loved David Gordon Green, so I was so excited to work with those two. Then to have those two working on this franchise it was like a no brainer.”

When talking about what it was like to work with Jamie Lee Curtis on this movie, Judy told us, “She is just a force. She cares so much. I love how much she cares about this franchise. I love how much she cares about Laurie Strode. She cares so much about this woman and it really inspires me to step everything up five notches because I just wanted to impress her. I wanted to make her happy and make her proud as someone she welcomed into this world. Someone that she created all those years ago!”

The new Halloween is set to hit theaters on Oct. 19. See Judy and Jamie posing — in character — in a still from the movie, above.