Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Huge & Stunning Engagement Ring On ‘VOGUE’ Cover

Hailey Baldwin’s ring is in high def and looks absolutely flawless on the cover of ‘VOGUE’ Mexico! See her cover shoot below!

Hailey Baldwin, 21, is the ultimate gorgeous girl-next-door on the September cover of VOGUE Mexico! She looks so pretty, but another thing shining bright is that mega engagement ring on her left ring finger! Justin Bieber is a lucky guy because Hailey is simply stunning! We love getting this super clear image of the ring — and it looks gigantic on her finger! Hailey posted two images from the shoot on her Instagram. She’s wearing Balenciaga in the high-fashion spread, and looks so naturally pretty. Her makeup was done by artist Fulvia Farolfi.

When a fan asked how to copy her look, Fulvia said, “When skin is that gorgeous, the secret is to barely alter it. Just enhance” with a heart emoji. Her luscious hair was done by Joey George, who used Hairstory’s New Wash (Deep) and their Powder, which is a styling product that creates volume and texture. Her natural nails were done by Alicia Torello — a manicure is of the utmost importance when you are showing off a ring like that!

A source close to Hailey recently told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the couple is over the moon. “Hailey feels like her engagement with Justin is a dream come true,” the source said. “She can’t wait to become Hailey Bieber. Hailey is madly in love with Justin but had no idea he was going to propose. When he asked to marry her, it came as a total surprise and brought her to tears. Hailey has been floating on air since she first put on her amazing ring. She can’t wait to marry him and feels like she is a princess in a real life fairy tale.”