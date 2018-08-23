Gretchen Wilson Thanks Fans For ‘Patience’ After Shocking Arrest: ‘Truth Shall Prevail’

Gretchen Wilson is finally speaking out on her Aug. 21 arrest after she allegedly got in a fight over an airplane bathroom. Read her statement here.

Following a publicized mugshot and video of her Aug. 21 arrest in an airport, Gretchen Wilson, 45, issued her own statement on Aug. 23. The country singer was taken away in handcuffs by cops for becoming “belligerent towards the troopers” after her American Airlines flight landed in Connecticut on Tuesday. But Gretchen implies there’s more to the story in the last line of her statement. “I want to thank my fans for their patience. The unfortunate events that took place last Tuesday night are still an open case matter and so I can’t discuss or comment on any specifics,” Gretchen tweeted. “I would like to respect the process, and am confident that the truth shall prevail.”

Although Gretchen said she can’t discuss “any specifics,” The Connecticut State Police gave HollywoodLife a run down of why the “Redneck Singer” was arrested, as we previously reported. “The Connecticut State Police (Bradley Airport) were dispatched to a minor disturbance on an incoming flight. While interviewing the accused on the jetway she became belligerent towards the troopers, and caused a disturbance,” the statement reads. “The accused was ultimately taken into custody for Breach of Peace.”

As for what exactly happened in flight, TMZ published a report of the alleged beef on Aug. 22. Although Gretchen was riding first class on her flight from Washington D.C. to Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, the plane had just one bathroom, the site reported. Another passenger reportedly beat her to the toilet, and despite Gretchen reportedly waiting outside and “exchanging words” with the passenger, it allegedly led to “a shoving match.” Afterwards, Gretchen reportedly kept “looking back down at the aisle” to the passenger and they “exchanged threatening hand gestures.” The outlet adds that flight attendants requested her to stop.

What is Gretchen’s legal fate now? It could be paying a $1,000 fine, serving six months in jail or a combination of both, as we’ve told you. “Breach of Peace in violation of Con. Gen. Stats. sec. 53a-181 is a class B misdemeanor,” Pamala Favreau, Connecticut Criminal Defense Attorney explained EXCLUSIVELY to us on Aug. 23. “It carries a maximum term of incarceration of up to six months in jail and/or a $1000.00 [fine].” But, ultimately, our legal expert revealed that it’s up to the Court. Depending on what the Court decides, she can even participate in “diversionary programs” like “community service or anything the court seems reasonably related to the rehabilitation of the accused.”

HollywoodLife has reached out to Gretchen Wilson’s rep for a comment.