Emily Ratajkowski’s Hottest Topless Pics: 27 Times She’s Bared All For Sexy Instagram Photos

There’s no shortage of topless photos on Emily Ratajkowski’s Instagram account. See all of the times she’s bared it all while still miraculously not breaking the social media platform’s nudity policy.

Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to ditching her shirt for an Instagram photo. If you take a scroll through her feed, you’ll see plenty of topless photos filtered in among bikini shots and FOMO-inducing vacation pics. But actually, you don’t have to go digging for these photos, because we rounded up all of the images in which EmRata bares it all on Insta for your convenience.

Going topless on Instagram is a tricky thing though. If you show even a hint of a nipple (on a woman because apparently not all nipples are the same) your photo will promptly be taken down – and there’s no way that someone with 19.3 million followers like Emily would be able to have something like that go unnoticed.

In fact, we know that the Gone Girl star’s nude photos don’t go unnoticed because they’ve been the subject of trolling from Zach Braff. While her photos don’t ever show enough to violate Instagram’s nudity policy, it’s usually because she just covers her chest with her hands.

For two of those basically naked posts, Zach slid into the comments section to hilariously comment on anything other than what Emily’s intended focus point is. One of her pictures from Feb. 2018 shows her posing on a couch in nothing but a thong and the Scrubs alum wrote, “Love that couch fabric.” A few days later, the model shared another topless photo and once again, Zach showed up to comment about how pretty a flower centerpiece in the background is.

