Connie Britton Returning For ‘AHS: Apocalypse’ — First Appearance Since Season 1

Vivien Harmon rises again! Ryan Murphy has blessed us all again. Connie Britton will be making her triumphant return to the ‘American Horror Story’ franchise for season 8!

Connie Britton, 51, and Dylan McDermott, 56, who played Vivien and Ben Harmon in the very first season of American Horror Story, will be returning for American Horror Story: Apocalypse, our sister site Variety has confirmed. This marks the first time Connie has been on the show since its debut season, American Horror Story: Murder House. Dylan returned in season 2 to play Johnny Morgan.

It makes sense for Connie and Dylan to reprise their season one roles because season 8 is a Murder House and Coven crossover. Vivien is the mother of Michael Langdon, who also happens to be the Antichrist. Michael will be played by American Crime Story alum Cody Fern, 30, in AHS: Apocalypse. This likely means we’ll be taking a much-needed trip to the Murder House. Given that Taissa Farmiga, 24, is also returning as her season 3 character, could she also reprise her role as Vivien and Ben’s daughter, Violet? Time will tell!

Season 8 should really just be titled American Horror Story: Reunion because pretty much everyone is returning. In addition to Connie and Dylan, AHS legend Jessica Lange is also coming back as the iconic Constance Langdon. This is Jessica’s first appearance since leaving the show after season 4. Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Emma Roberts, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, and Stevie Nicks are returning as well. To top off all this good news, the show has been renewed for a tenth season. Season 9 has been previously confirmed. Season 8 will premiere Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. on FX. This season is going to be the very definition of epic. The plot details are being kept under wraps, but it’s going to be well worth the wait.