Xtina has been gracing ‘Cosmopolitan’ covers for over a decade, and she hasn’t aged a day! You won’t believe how incredible she looks on the newest issue. See for yourself!

Hot mom alert! Christina Aguilera, 37, is covering the newest issue of Cosmopolitan and looking as amazing as ever. The 37-year-old mom of three shared the cover on social media and wrote, “Hitting newsstands Sept. 4th… see you soon,” and we already can’t wait for her gorgeous face to be all over the place. Xtina is wearing a white pantsuit with draped sleeves in the pic, revealing her cleavage by going totally T-shirt-less underneath. Everything else in the hot shot is kept simple and understated from her gold necklace, bracelet and rings to her black nails and natural makeup. Even her her platinum hair is wavy, center-parted and loose around her face. Can you say stunning?

And as if the sexy shot wasn’t enough to make us want to open the mag and see the rest of the spread, the cover boasts that she “holds nothing back” in her interview. So exciting! The last time she was on a national mag like this was for the ICONS issue of Harper’s Bazaar earlier this month, which featured musicians and their kids. Christina was featured with her kids Max Liron, 10, and Summer Rain, 3, alongside other talented artists and their little ones from Kanye West to Lionel Richie and Bruce Springsteen. She was definitely in good company, and opened up about motherhood. “I love being mama bear and providing support, strength, and a safe haven to my babies and loved ones, knowing that, above all else, it’s the most important job I have,” she said.

But back to her Cosmo cover, this isn’t the only time we’ve seen the “Fall in Line” singer on the mag. Back in 2006, she posed in a strapless white top with glam makeup and curled locks. TBH, she didn’t look much different. How is it possible that she’s had two kids and aged over a decade since?

She’s absolutely gorgeous — which we knew already. Who could forget the sexy topless snaps she posted this summer to promote her new album Liberation? We’re dying to know her secrets.