Summer 2018’s Hottest Couples & Their Sexiest PDA Pics: Justin & Hailey, Kylie & Travis & More

This summer has been HOT, which had nothing to do with the temperature and everything to do with these Hollywood couples! They’ve posted so many PDA pictures that we just had to share. You’re welcome!

While some of our favorite new celebrity couples seem to shy away from the PDA — you know who you are, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger — these twosomes aren’t afraid to keep things hot, hot, hot! Whether they’re sharing sexy selfies on social media or getting up close and personal on the covers of magazines, these stars have been showing off their passionate relationships all summer long. Which is lucky for us, because we love following along with their public displays of affection! While some of the couples are brand new and can’t seem to keep their hands — or lips — off of each other, there are also some longtime lovers who have been cranking up the over heat the last few months.

But no one does PDA like the three young couples who got engaged this summer! Hailey Baldwin, 21, straddled Justin Bieber, 24, in a steamy hot tub pic shortly after the “No Brainer” singer put a ring on his lady love’s finger. And even though Pete Davidson, 24, and Ariana Grande, 24, haven’t shared any pics quite on that level yet, what they lack in quality they more than make up for in quantity. They’ve barely been together a few months, but we can’t count all of the times they’ve been spotted holding hands out and about. Pete even held hands with Ariana’s grandma after the VMAs, which isn’t sexy as much as it is super stinking adorable! And while Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Nick Jonas, 25, might have managed to keep things on the DL for awhile, but that is far from the case now.

That being said, you don’t have to be engaged to engage in PDA. Gwen Stefani, 48, and Blake Shelton, 42, proved that wrong, and even Cardi B, 30, and Hilary Duff, 25, didn’t let their baby bumps stop them from getting sexy with their S.O.’s on social media. But reading about their PDA pics is a lot less hot than looking at them, so click into the gallery above for some steamy summer loving!