Cardi B Confesses She’s Scared To Wear Bikini After Giving Birth & Teases Baby Kulture’s Reveal

Cardi was getting REAL in her latest Instagram live video about everything from babies to bikini bodies! Want to know when she’ll finally reveal her newborn? Click here for all the deets.

Cardi B, 25, made her post-baby red carpet debut at the MTV Video Music Awards this week and looked incredible! Not only was she rocking a daring new pixie cut, but she wore a purple gown with a high slit and a low neckline. She’s still got it! But that doesn’t mean the new mom is feeling as confident as she looks. In an Instagram live video on August 23rd, Cardi revealed that she’s got a music video shoot coming up — bikini required! “Oh s**t, am I ready to wear a two-piece bathing suit for the music video I’m shooting tomorrow with Ozuna on the new DJ Snake album?” she asked. But while we totally understand her jitters, we bet she’s going to look amazing. Her post-baby bikini body wasn’t the only thing she was worried about, though!

The “Bodak Yellow” singer was also feeling uncertain about leaving her little one behind for the shoot. “I wonder if my baby is going to miss me,” she said. “I’m just f**king sad to be away from her for two days, but I gotta get this money. The doctor didn’t want Kulture to fly for at least two months and the trip from Atlanta was short, but from New York to LA is too far for her and I just don’t think it’s nice and safe.” She definitely made the right decision, but that won’t make spending time apart from her little one any easier. It seems like the mother/daughter pair hang out all the time, judging by Cardi’s social media posts. Whether she’s remixing “In My Feelings” for Kulture or recording her cute kicking feet, it looks like the new mom is enjoying their first moments together.

But while Cardi has been documenting her parenthood journey, she has only given fans a glimpse of the tiniest sliver of her one-month-old baby girl! And as if that wasn’t bad enough, she teased everyone at the VMAs by holding a blanket on stage and pretending Kulture was in it.

So when are we finally going to see her little one? Cardi addressed that in her video, thank God! “I asked Offset when does he think we should show everyone our baby, and he said maybe soon,” she said. A little vague, but we’ll take it! As long as the reveal is sooner rather than later, right?