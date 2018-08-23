Camila Mendes & Victor Houston Split: ‘Riverdale’ Star Leaves Boyfriend ‘Heartbroken’

So sad! ‘Riverdale’ star Camila Mendes and her boyfriend, Victor Houston, have called it quits, a new report claims. Get all the details on their split, here!

It looks like Riverdale star Camila Mendes is single again, as a shocking new report claims she “very recently” broke up with her boyfriend, Victor Houston. According to E! News, the 24-year-old actress “ended things with Victor after ComicCon, when she realized she wasn’t ready to be in this relationship anymore.” Their insider further explained, “Victor was completely blindsided and is very heartbroken.” So sad, right?

Since news of their split surfaced, Victor’s been receiving a lot of backlash from Riverdale fans, but in fact, E! News’ source says it was “Camila’s choice to end the relationship.” So it sounds like they have no reason to be upset with Victor. Poor guy. Breakups are hard enough, but could you imagine also having The CW series’ biggest fans throwing hate your way? Eek. We definitely don’t envy Victor right now.

Camila and Victor first sparked romance rumors in June with a few flirty social media exchanges. At the time, a source told E! News that they were definitely an item and had gone to neighboring high schools in Florida. She later confirmed the relationship during an interview with the outlet in July 2018. They were also said to be dating for two months in June, so if they did, in fact, recently break up, they just ended a four-month romance.

More proof of a split comes from the fact that Victor has seemingly deleted all traces of Camila from his Instagram account. On her birthday on June 29, he posted a picture of them together and wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful.” That post, as well as others featuring Camila, are now missing from his page. It’s truly heartbreaking.