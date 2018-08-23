Brooke Burke’s Hottest Vacation Pics — 12 Times She Showed Off Her Flawless Abs On A Boat

Can we all come back as Brooke Burke in another life? She just went on the vacation of a lifetime to Italy, and while in the sea, flaunted her insanely toned stomach and body. See pics!

Beach waves for days! Brooke Burke posted a series of vacation photos from Southern Italy on her Instagram over the last 10 weeks and lets just say, we have major FOMO! The trip looked insane! Brooke started off the trip by posting a healthy breakfast of a green juice and grapefruit but as the days went on, she let her followers know she was indulging in pasta one or two times a day! She was also drinking wine to relax on her trip. She deserves it, and you can’t pass up pasta and wine while in Italy! It’s the law! (Not really.)

It’s all about balance, though! Brooke still snuck in some workouts, like a “leg toning, booty lifting burn” routine she did with friend on the front of a boat! She was actually doing it with a glass of wine in hand! We love that multi-tasking! See more of her bikini pics in the gallery attached above! I’m all for letting loose and eating what you want on vacation (which you can still do without gaining weight) but normally, Brooke follows a more strict plan.

☀️☀️☀️Sunday FUNday‼️ more 🇮🇹please. A post shared by Brooke Burke (@brookeburke) on Aug 19, 2018 at 8:12pm PDT

Her trainer Jorge Cruise works with her on intermittent fasting, which is eating for 8 hours a day, and fasting for 16. Most people eat between 10am and 6pm. He recommends eating 50 percent fat, 40 percent protein, and 10 percent carbs. By that, he means mostly healthy fats, like those found in avocados, nuts, and olive or coconut oil. Eggs and lean meats like chicken and fish are great sources of protein!