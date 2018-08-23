Briana DeJesus Freaks Out After Javi Admits He Had Sex With Kailyn Right After Split: ‘Are You Kidding?’

Did Javi Marroquin & Kailyn Lowry hook up while he was still seeing Briana DeJesus?! Find out the exact timeline here!

Buckle yourselves in, it’s going to get super bumpy with all of this drama ahead. Javi Marroquin and his ex Kailyn Lowry opened up about hooking up again in the last six months in a sneak peek clip for the Teen Mom 2 reunion special. And while Kailyn says she doesn’t remember when they started seeing each other again, Javi said, “Of course I remember!” According to him, he and Briana DeJesus “were breaking up” when he and Lowry had sex (although he previously said he didn’t know who he was dating at the time). On top of that, he claims that his hook-up with Kailyn happened on the day of Kailyn’s podcast, when Kailyn reportedly told him, “Let’s go upstairs,” and Javi responded, “Alright, let’s go.” While this is Javi’s account of what went down, Kailyn contested that this was the night they started hooking up.

OK, so in terms of a timeline, Briana visited Javi in Delaware and by the time that trip, ended they split up, which was confirmed in an emotional statement by Briana on Jan. 16. Right after their split, he went on Kailyn’s podcast, which aired on Jan. 25. While that’s not a lot of time in between Briana’s split and Javi’s hook-up with Kailyn, reports that have been circulating alleging that Javi admitted in the preview to sleeping with Kailyn while dating Briana are not entirely founded.

Needless to say, when headlines surfaced suggesting that Javi was still dating Briana during his hook-up with Kailyn (once again, this is something that’s far from clear), Briana took to Instagram to share a headline that read “Javi Marroquin: I Totally Nailed Kailyn Lowry While Dating Briana DeJesus”, along with the caption: “Are you f*cking kidding me?!”

We’ll keep you posted on how all this wild drama intensifies. In the meantime, check out all Javi’s pics with Briana in our gallery above!