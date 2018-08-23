Ben Affleck Desperately Sought Help To Get Sober Week Before Jennifer Garner Staged Intervention

Ben Affleck reportedly knew he needed help before his estranged wife Jennifer Garner drove him to rehab on Aug. 22. Now we’re finding out how he allegedly tried to get back on the wagon.

Ben Affleck, 46, checked into rehab on Aug. 22, but the Batman star was already actively seeking help, according to a new report. Up to a week before his estranged wife Jennifer Garner allegedly staged an intervention at his LA home, the Oscar winner reportedly visited a “wellness center” more than once. It was all part of a desperate bid to get back on the wagon, according to TMZ. Ben is said to have attended classes at the center, which focuses on “Buddhist ethics” and meditation. But his bid to get sober again after allegedly falling off the wagon, wasn’t enough and on Aug. 22, Jennifer, 46, was pictured driving him from his home in the Pacific Palisades to rehab.

Ben has made no secret of his battle to beat his demons and even penned a Facebook post in March 2017 acknowledging that he had “completed treatment for alcohol addiction.” This time, in the days leading up to his latest rehab stay, the actor was snapped accepting a delivery of beer and spirits at his home. That was on Aug. 20. By the evening of Aug. 22, his estranged wife was at his house reportedly trying to convince him that a return to rehab was necessary.

Exactly why Ben lapsed is not known. But on Aug. 21 it was confirmed that he had split from his girlfriend of a year, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus. That news came on the heels of him being photographed hanging out with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton. In the meantime, even though his marriage to Jennifer broke down in 2015 (when the couple separated mere days after their 10-year wedding anniversary) to date they still have not finalized their divorce. Ben and Jennifer have three children together – Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. They also still seem to have a loving relationship as the actress was on hand to give her ex the support he needed.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Ben’s reps for comment and we have yet to receive a response. We’re wishing him our best at this difficult time.