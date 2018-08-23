Ben Affleck’s Rehab: Drops $130K For Private Room, Meditation, Private Therapy Sessions & More

To get help, Ben Affleck is dishing out $130,000 at The Canyon, a treatment center in Malibu, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

After Jennifer Garner, 46, staged an intervention for Ben Affleck’s alcoholism in his Pacific Palisades home and was pictured driving off with her estranged husband in tow on Aug. 22, we’ve learned where she took him. The Justice League actor, also 46, was transported to The Canyon Treatment Center at Peace Park in Malibu, where he is now checked in, an eyewitness source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Although the rehab center could not confirm if Ben is currently there, The Canyon did confirm that it has three patients at the moment. And an employee at the center spilled more details about their services. They come at a premium…apparently, even the Dali Lama has used the center’s sweat lodge.

“A private room at the The Canyon in Malibu costs $130,000 for 30 days. There are never more than 16 patients there at a time and each patient gets individual attention,” an employee at The Canyon shares. But don’t assume a limited clientele means humble premises. “The recovery center is located on 100 acres and includes a professional chef, personal trainers, yoga sessions, meditation, and breathing exercises. There is also Equine Therapy which includes horseback riding, along with therapy sessions on the beach.”

Ben Affleck has battled alcoholism for years, checking into his first rehab visit in 2001 and completing his most recent session in March of 2017. He’s also been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, most recently pictured leaving one on Aug. 13, Us Weekly reported. So, what makes The Canyon — his third visit to rehab — different this time? “Two psychiatrists and four therapists are on site for daily group and therapy activities,” the employee continues. “The Canyon grows a lot of their own food, along with organic food and they cater to any diet. There is a holistic side of the program and a sweat lodge on site where the Dali Lama has visited and meditation techniques are taught to patients.” That doesn’t sound too shabby, considering that Jen brought Ben to rehab against his will, we learned. “He was forced to go, he doesn’t feel like he has to go,” a source close to Ben shared EXCLUSIVELY with us on Aug. 22. “He is doing it because he respects Jen’s wishes.”

But although Jen allegedly “begged [Ben] to get help,” as TMZ reported on Aug. 22, the site also claimed on Aug. 23 that Ben “wanted to get back on the sober train — badly” just days before Jen brought him to The Canyon. The site added that he was taking “wellness classes” at a wellness center in Los Angeles “as recently as a week” before he was dropped off at rehab. Regardless, Ben’s been aware of his problem. He posted a public announcement to Facebook on March 14, 2017, right after finishing his second trip to rehab, detailing how his last visit was the “first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.” You can read the full message here. We wish Ben the best in his next step towards recovery.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Ben Affleck’s rep for a comment.