Aretha Franklin’s Funeral: Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill, & More To Perform At The Detroit Service

Aretha Franklin’s funeral will feature performances from Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill & more. Here’s everything you need to know about the services.

Aretha Franklin will be laid to rest at the Greater Grace Temple on Aug. 13 in Detroit, and so many stars will be there to not only pay their respects, but many of them will honor her memory with performances. The lineup of attendees who will sing at her services include Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Shirley Caesar, Ron Isley, Chaka Khan, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Holliday and Aretha’s son Edward Franklin, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In addition to these upcoming performances, gospel stars Marvin Sapp and Vanessa Bell Armstrong are also slated to sing at the funeral, in addition to the Aretha Franklin Choir and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir.

After her passing, so many celebs and public figures shared their condolences with an outpouring of sweet and moving messages. “America has no royalty. But we do have a chance to earn something more enduring,” former President Barack Obama wrote in a statement from himself and Michelle Obama. “Born in Memphis and raised in Detroit, Aretha Franklin grew up performing gospel songs in her father’s congregation. For more than six decades since, every time she sang, we were all graced with a glimpse of the divine.”

On top of that, Bill Clinton tweeted about the late music legend, who also performed at both of his inaugurations, writing, “Like people all around the world, Hillary and I are thinking about Aretha Franklin tonight & listening to her music that has been such an important part of our lives the last 50 years. We hope you’ll lift her up by listening and sharing her songs that have meant the most to you.” We’ll keep you posted with all the latest news surrounding Franklin’s funeral next week.