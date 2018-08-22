‘World of Dance’ Live Blog: Dancers Face Intense Cuts Before Divisional Final

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for — a.k.a. dreading! The talented competitors of ‘World of Dance’ are now up against finals cuts. Follow along the HollywoodLife live blog to see who stays and who goes!

We’d hate to be in Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo‘s shoes tonight! We can’t imagine having to cut the remaining dancers down to three acts before the Divisional Final — but that’s exactly what the judges had to do on this episode of World of Dance, starting with the junior teams. All we have to say is, we don’t envy them one bit. What a hard decision! We especially wouldn’t want to be in Jennifer’s shoes since she’s the one mentoring all of the junior teams with her guest of the night, tap aficionado Savion Glover. And the same goes for Derek, mentoring the older dancers with his sister Julianne Hough.

Flip took the stage first and wowed us with both their outfits and their dance! The all-girl group wore super sparkly suits, accented with bright red gloves as they danced to a mix of Bruno Mars‘ “Perm.” Their routine was energetic AF from start to finish. Host Jenna Dewan said they “started the night off right,” and we couldn’t agree with her more! Even Jennifer, who mentored the dancers and saw their choreography in its raw stages, said, “It has come up 100 percent.” The other judges felt the same way and awarded Flip a whopping 88.3! Here’s to hoping they can hold onto their lead.

Hard to follow that, but Expressenz was up next and they brought their A-game — which is good, considering Jennifer had told them to step their game up. “We’ve seen what they can do and we’ve been wowed by them already, so now they have to go to another level,” she explained. And they did just that with their slow-to-start, then fast-paced dance to “California Dreamin” in flowing green floral ‘fits. They stuck to their “signature spins” throughout, but would their talented turning be enough for a high score! Yep — this junior team earned an 87.

The co-ed group The Pulse took the stage next, and even though they said they said they’ve been making it through the competition by the skin of their teeth so far, that doesn’t seem like it’ll be the case tonight. They quickly whipped out a dance number before the commercial break, and the judges loved it, awarding them with an 88. As simple as that!

The lab may have been cut in season one, but they’ve been improving week after week this time around. Their emotional routine was based off of a traumatic experience one of the dancers opened up to her team about. “I was so broken and you guys helped me,” she said with tears in her eyes. We were rooting for them a little extra because of that as they danced to “Cold Water,” and they didn’t let us down! As if their flips and jumps weren’t amazing enough, Jennifer they brought emotion and love to the stage and felt like family, which she called their “secret sauce.” Even the other junior dancers were crying! Their extremely high score of 98.3 was so well-earned.

With that, Expressenz dropped out of the top three and were cut. They were sad to go, of course, and said, “We’ll never forget this,” with tears in their eyes. Just because that girl group was kicked off didn’t mean another didn’t have a chance to stay! Quad Squad performed a powerful routine to “Blame,” but it unfortunately wasn’t enough to crack the top three. In fact, with distracting lasers and a score of 86, they were sent home as well!

“The narrative is the one thing that can take it over the top,” Jennifer said to the next group, telling The Rock Company to really focus on telling their story on the stage. But did their performance measure up to her expectations? With a fantastic lift and a heart-wrenching rendition of “Hallelujah,” we thought they just might make it — and that’s exactly what happened! Calling it “poetic, beautiful, magical and ethereal,” the judges gave the young group a 93.7, taking The Pulse’s spot.

Wanting to show off “totally different choreography,” the Fabulous Sisters performed in black veils and gorgeous gold lace dresses — and had some awesome props, too. We’re talking tiaras, a scepter and a throne! Ne-Yo loved it, saying, “You guys can take the most elementary move and turn it into something so amazing,” and Derek compared the last bit of their quick choreography to a “shot of espresso.” With a high 96.3 score, they knocked Flip out of the running. You know what that means! The Rock Company, The Lab and Fabulous Sisters will be in the Divisional Finals next week. But which upper division dancers will be joining them?

With his “game face on,” Michael Dameski delivered an uber-emotional performance to a Sam Hunt song that kicked off with an aerial — NBD! — and continued with splits and flips alike. Jennifer said his spontaneity is what made his dancing so enjoyable, and Derek complimented his “movement and fluidity.” All of those compliments earned Michael a 93, which is going to be a tough score for the rest of the competition to beat.

The very first couple of the night was up next, husband and wife group DNA. Jennifer and Derek helped mentor them, showing off some moves themselves, but then it was up to the dancers to bring it. With a smoky stage and pale, flowing outfits, these two looked passionate and elegant as they danced to Selena‘s “I Could Fall in Love.” The best part? Their seamless lifts! The judges definitely kept those in mind when they awarded DNA a score of 89.3.

Alisa and Joseph were next up on stage with a lively hip-hop routine to “Rather Be.” But even with their amazing palm tree backdrop, they only got an 86.3. A low score for an intense round like this, but Joseph shrugged it off and stayed positive. “You never know!”

