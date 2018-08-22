Will Ben Higgins Return As ‘The Bachelor’ For Season 23? — New Report Reveals His Plans

‘Bachelor’ fans, this one’s for you! — While Ben Higgins didn’t weigh in on the endless inquiries about his love life and if he’ll be the next ‘Bachelor’, THIS report did! Here’s your answer, fam…

Ben Higgins, 29, will not be the next Bachelor for the show’s upcoming 20th season. “He is really focusing on his coffee company at the moment,” a source reveals to Us Weekly of the Generous Coffee co-founder. “He feels like things have settled down and he has a normal life again.” If Higgins were to do the show for a second time around to find love, it would take him away from his career, the source notes.

But, don’t count him out for future seasons just yet. “He’s open to the process and really believes that he can find true love on the show,” the insider says. “But right now is not the right time.” A new Bachelor has yet to be named. Higgins won over millions when he was the franchise’s leading man on season 20 of The Bachelor! In the end, he proposed to Lauren Bushnell, after doing something that had never been done in Bachelor history — He told his final two women he loved them both. JoJo Fletcher was sent home. Sadly, Higgins and Bushnell called off their engagement and announced their split in May 2017.

While most of Bachelor Nation has been rooting for Ben ever since his season ended, there’s even former contestants who are campaigning for him to return. “The only guy I would want would be Ben Higgins because he’s a friend,” Jared Haibon, 29 told HollywoodLife on the ABC red carpet at the Television Critics’ Association summer press tour on August 7. Haibon was a contestant on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2015, and is now engaged to Ashley Iaconetti, 30, who was also a contestant on Chris Soules‘ season of The Bachelor in 2015. “Obviously I would like to see Ben Higgins because of the simple fact that we’re friends and it would be fun to watch,” Haibon added.