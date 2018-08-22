Tyga & Safaree Can’t Stop Laughing At VMAs After Nicki Minaj Calls Them Out For Hair Transplants

Nicki Minaj tried to drag Tyga and Safaree Samuels’ hair plugs, but while on the VMAs red carpet, the rappers just brushed the drama off like a piece of dandruff.

Tyga, 28, was all smiles when the topic of his hair came up while talking with The Shade Room ahead of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20. When TSR’s Thembi brought up how Nicki Minaj, 35, dragged T-Raww into her drama with Safaree Samuels, 37, by revealing both men got hair implants, Tyga didn’t sweat it. “They did a great job,” he said with a smile. “I shouted out Dr. Ziering. “When you hot, people got to bring the name up. I ain’t trippin’ up. I’m makin’ music.”

As TSR’s Kyle Anfernee tried to bring up some recent drama between Drake and Kanye West, in came Safaree! “I always gotta check out Tyga’s ice when I see him,” said Safaree, but instead of comparing chains, Thembi was more interested in seeing whose hairline was better. “Zoom in on the hairlines!” she said, which caused Tyga to crack up. Safaree, not so much, but he seemed to take the plug for his plugs in stride. (Be sure to click the arrow to the right to see Safaree.)

To recap this hair-raising drama: Nicki tore into Safaree Samuels during an Aug. 14 interview with Hot 97, accusing him of stealing her credit card and “paying for prostitutes” while they were still dating. Safaree clapped back on Twitter, causing Nicki to respond. “I should’ve never paid for that gyatDamn hairline!!!! It fell back out cuz God don’t like ugly!!!! You used me but God had other plans!!!!!”

Though Tyga was laughing at the VMAs, he initially was “upset and dumbfounded by the attack,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. But, he thought about it and realized that in this case, it was better to take “the high road and actually laugh it off,” rather than actually pick a fight. After all, since splitting from Kylie Jenner, he’s refocused on what really matters in life and the last thing he wants to do is invite more drama into his home.

“Right now, I’m just focused on taking care of my son,” he said at the VMAs, after asked about how some fans have said his music is back to “poppin’ ” since he’s no longer “affiliated” with the Kardashians. “[I’m] living life the best way I can be. I’m just back in my bag. I don’t have any outside distractions and music is the only thing that’s got me, and it’s showing.”