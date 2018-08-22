‘Real Housewives’ Stars Showing Off Their Hot Bikini Bodies — Lisa Rinna, Bethenny Frankel & More

The ‘Real Housewives’ ladies love looking their best and showing off their incredible bodies whenever they can so we’ve narrowed down some of our favorite pics of them in bikinis over the years!

The stars from the various versions of the Real Housewives seriously love to flaunt their amazing bodies all over social media whenever possible so we’re taking a look back at some of our favorite bikini pics of the popular women. Whether they’re on the beach taking in the sun or relaxing on a boat, these gorgeous wives always know how to keep their bodies in shape and look half their age!

Lisa Rinna, 55, from the Beverly Hills show definitely knows she looks incredible, which is why she often flaunts her toned body through pics on social media. Her pose in a yellow bikini top and wrap around skirt is definitely a standout snapshot and reflects her fun-loving personality. New York City show veteran Bethenny Frankel, 47, looked equally as great in her bikini pic which shows the brunette beauty wearing a multi-patterned choice with a sun hat and shades. New RHOBH cast member Denise Richards made an appearance in a bikini-filled pic alongside co-stars Dorit Kemsley, Camille Grammer and Lisa who all wore their own revealing swimsuits.

Brandi Glanville posed in a bright pink bikini while Luann de Lesseps wore a red bikini while standing on a boat. Carole Radziwill took the time to share a pic of herself lounging back in a pool while wearing a flattering black bikini and Kim Zolciak looked casually cool in a red bikini while standing by her own pool. These women have turned heads since being a part of one of the most popular reality shows on television right now and they don’t seem to be stopping anytime soon! We look forward to more of their bikini pics in the future!