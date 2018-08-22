‘The Perfectionists’: Janel Parrish Says ‘PLL’ Fans Will See A ‘New Side’ Of Mona In ‘Dark’ Spinoff

The series premiere of ‘Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists’ is still months away, but Janel Parrish gave us some major dirt on the new series that’ll blow your mind!



During Netflix’s Summer of Love press day in late July, Janel Parrish, 29, dished on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and how her character, Mona, will be more “humbled” this time around. So even though we’ve already seen many facets of Ms. Vanderwaal, fans will definitely see a “new side” to her when the series premieres in 2019. “What I love about stepping back into the shoes of Mona is that the writers are so genius and they always keep me on my toes. I feel like I’m always seeing a new side of Mona that I can play with and that’s even true for the spinoff,” Janel told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, when discussing Freeform’s highly-anticipated new series. “She’s still Mona, but it’s a more humbled Mona. But of course, darkness follows her everywhere she goes. So she’s a liar. There’s new town, new mystery, new murder. She and Allison have to work together to try to trust each other, to figure out what’s going on.”

It’s obviously a new show, but given the fact that it’s a spinoff of Pretty Little Liars, we had to ask Janel whether or not other characters will pop up in future episodes, and her answer definitely excited us! “I think [the writers] have plans in general to try to bring back some people whenever [they] can. Ultimately, it will be Mona and Allison as the two that are from Rosewood in this world and it has some amazing new characters as well, but I think fans are going to love it. But I think the goal is that they would love to have some cameos. I would love as many people from Rosewood to stop by as they can, whoever wants to come,” she told us. Isn’t that amazing? We’re looking at you, Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale and Troian Bellisario!

As diehard fans already know, Janel starred as Mona Vanderwaal in all seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, which aired on ABC Family and Freeform from 2010 to 2017. She and her PLL co-star, Sasha Pieterse, will both reprise their roles in The Perfectionists, which also stars Sofia Carson, Kelly Rutherford and more. The new story will take place in the fictional town of Beacon Heights, Oregon.

Currently, Janel can be seen in Netflix’s new movie adaptation of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.