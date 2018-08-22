Paulina Gretzky Shows Off Butt In Thong Bikini While Supporting Dustin Johnson At Northern Trust

Dustin Johnson may be the one golfing in the Northern Trust, but his fiancee, Paulina Gretzky, has completely stolen the show. See her sexy bikini pic that has EVERYONE talking here!

Paulina Gretzky is in New Jersey gearing up to support her man, Dustin Johnson, at the Northern Trust this weekend, and she left the Internet drooling when she posted a photo in a thong bikini ahead of the tournament. In the pic, Paulina has her backside facing the camera, putting her perky butt on full display in the thong bathing suit. Considering she’s a model, Paulina had no trouble striking the perfect pose, with her hands in her hair and her legs perched perfectly for the best shot possible. SLAY!

This is certainly not the first time that Paulina has left tongues wagging while showing up to cheer for her man. Back in 2016, she was the star of the show at the U.S. Open, when she nearly suffered a MAJOR wardrobe malfunction in her teeny white skirt. Dustin went on to win the tournament, but it was his relationship with Paulina that really got people talking. Since then, her Instagram page has blown up with followers, and it’s no surprise that this new photo is quickly going viral ahead of the Northern Trust.

It’s hard to believe, but Paulina has given birth to TWO kids, and her body still looks completely on-point. Paulina and Dustin got engaged in 2013, then welcomed their son, Tatum, in 2015, followed by a second son, River, in 2017. While Paulina has a modeling career of her own, she seems to spend most of her time raising her family these days, and the foursome is just TOO cute!

The Northern Trust tournament takes place at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, NJ from Aug. 23-28. Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Jason Day and Jordan Spieth are among the other golfers competing.