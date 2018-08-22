Whoa! There’s nothing like a string bikini to show off a beautiful baby bump, right? Paola is making pregnancy look SO good in her sexy new Insta video. Click here to watch!

90 Day Fiance fans are freaking out over Paola Mayfield‘s fantastic pregnancy body, and we don’t blame them! The 31-year-old reality star has been hitting the gym, and her hard work is clearly paying off — she looks incredible! And we can say that with confidence because she just posted a video on Instagram modeling a floral string bikini, and it didn’t leave anything to the imagination. She gave her followers a side view, stroking her baby belly, then turned to show off her thong bathing suit bottoms. “You look fantastical,” one fan commented. “I looked like a busted can of biscuits when I was pregnant both times.” LOL! Others agreed, praising her confidence and flooding her video with compliments.

But even though Paola wasn’t the first star to rock her baby bump in a bikini — far from it — she received a lot of backlash for it. “Cover yourself, you’re not at the beach,” one Instagram user commented. “You are married and have a baby, that’s inappropriate.” It’s a good thing Paola is used to the unfair mommy-shaming and always seems to brush it right off. In fact, when she posted a workout video just a few days before this bikini footage, she was bashed for hitting the gym while pregnant. But that hasn’t stopping her. “I haven’t changed my routine that much,” Paola wrote. “I have days that I don’t feel like working out but I make sure that I don’t listen to that voice unless I really feel the need to let my body rest. Mommy knows best.” Right, mommy shamers? Leave the soon-to-be momma alone!

She and her husband Russ announced that they were expecting in July with a really sweet picture of them sitting on a bed surrounded by baby clothes, junk food and a guide book. And in early August, they spilled the beans again. They’re having a baby boy!

“I’m always rooting for a girl but a boy is a blessing as well and I know my husband is really excited,” Paola wrote in her gender reveal post. Aw! Pregnancy looks well on her, but we can’t wait to see her with a little one in her arms.