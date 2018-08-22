Nicki Minaj Reschedules North American Leg Of Tour As It’s Reported She’s ‘Spiraling Out Of Control’

Uh oh! Nicki Minaj has rescheduled her entire North American arena tour that was supposed to begin in four weeks to spring of next year. We’ve got the details.

Well this is troubling! Nicki Minaj was due to kick off the North American leg of her NickiHndrxx Tour in just one month’s time on Sept. 21. It would have taken her to arenas all across the U.S. and Canada and now the whole thing has been scrapped and moved to the spring of 2019. Not only that, Future will no longer be her special guest. “Following her unforgettable VMA performance, Nicki Minaj has decided to reevaluate elements of production on the NickiHndrxx Tour. The outing will now kick off in Europe this coming February as planned. Nicki has decided to contribute more time to rehearsal ahead of the tour’s launch to make certain her fans get the absolute best quality show that they deserve,” a Live Nation press release sent out late on Aug. 21 reads.

“Due to scheduling conflicts Future will not be on the North American run. Nicki Minaj will be announcing new North American dates to kick off in May 2019. Refunds for the previously scheduled North American dates will be available at point of purchase, with new Nicki Minaj on-sale details announced soon,” the statement adds.

Nicki just dropped her new album Queen on Aug. 10 so it only seemed natural to start touring right away while the album is still hot. Though she failed to knock Travis Scott‘s Astroworld out of the number one slot, she had a respectable number two debut. However she’s been loudly complaining about shenanigans involving Travis’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner propping up his previously unannounced tour to her 113 million Instagram followers to help juice the numbers and beat out Queen.

The news of her tour move comes on the heels of a Page Six report that Nicki is “spiraling out of control” and that ticket sales to her tour dates were dismally low. A Live Nation source told the site, “Nicki’s tour could be the most disappointing ticket sales of the year for any artist. These are big arenas with up to 20,000 capacities. Sales for opening night in Baltimore is 2,000 tickets. LA is 3,400, New Orleans 1,000, Denver 1,300, Chicago 3,900. Even her hometown Brooklyn is only 5,050.” Ouch!

An Industry source told the site that, “Nicki has gone off the rails. She can’t take it that she sold less records than Cardi B — who’s stealing her thunder big time — in her first week; she can’t take it that Travis beat her to No. 1. Her ticket sales for her tour are in the toilet, and it’s making her even more crazy.” Nicki has been acting erratically lately, starting feuds right and left both online and via Queen Radio. She’s gone after Cardi, unloaded on Travis and Kylie and even took nasty shots at ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels, claiming she paid $10K for a hair transplant for him but that it didn’t take because he was “ugly.”