Nicki Minaj Slams Travis Scott Again: Why My Performance Was The Best At The VMAs — See Diss

Nicki Minaj may have lost out the number one album position to Travis Scott, but she’s proclaiming victory over him by having over triple the views for her MTV VMAs performance.

Nicki Minaj, 35, is still feeling the sting of her new album Queen failing to debut at number one on the Billboard Top 200, as Travis Scott‘s Astroworld reigned on top for the second week in a row. But she is feeling the satisfaction of having nearly triple the views on MTV’s YouTube page for her VMA performance as opposed to the Houston rapper’s set. “Guess which performance is the MOST VIEWED from Monday’s VMA’s????!!! Link in my bio to check it out! Thank you to this crowd. You guys made this such a legendary time. Love you. Love you. Love you so much,” she wrote on her Instagram on Aug. 22 along with a clip from her epic performance inside the futuristic mall beneath One World Trade Center called Oculus.

She also added the line from “Ganja Burns,” which she performed writing “YOU COULD NAME ANYBODY, WEATHER MAN, PICK A DAY! KOBE, KD, KYRIE! PICK A K!!!!!!” That line follows the powerful rhyme “Put my blood, sweat and tears in perfecting my craft/Still every team’s number one pick in the draft.” Nicki absolutely slayed at the VMAs, performing a medley four songs off her new album. She kicked it off with a few lines from “Majesty,” then moved on to “Barbie Dreams,” before delivering the lines from “Ganja Burns” a capella, then ended the set with her current top five hit “FEFE,” her collab with Tekashi69.

Nicki’s performance has 4.2 million views on MTV’s YouTube page as opposed to enemy Travis’ 1.3 million views. However, she wasn’t the most viewed performance of the 2018 VMAs. That honor goes to her good pal Ariana Grande, 25, whose dramatic Biblical rendition of “God is a Woman” as 5.6 million views.

Fans were divided over Nicki’s proud brag on the ‘gram. Some were on her side, commenting “That performance was everything!!! I can’t lie …ur the only reason I watched it” and another wrote “You f**king killed it!!” However her feud with Travis over how she perceived that he goosed album sales to beat her by enlisting girlfriend Kylie Jenner and her 113 Instagram followers has cost her some fans’ respect. “You can’t say queen when you walking around crying & bitter like a peasant” one person wrote while another added, “After acting like a spoiled little girl crying over the internet what was supposed to happen? Travis Scott had the best performance tho.”

One fan put it perfectly, writing “Nicki…elevate. Act like the Queen we know you are. All this other sh*t is beneath you. Don’t tarnish your legacy.” Amen to that!