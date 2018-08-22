Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Pass Returns: How You Can Snag 8 Weeks Of Free Pasta

Want to eat unlimited free pasta for eight weeks? Olive Garden is giving you the chance to do just that on Aug. 23 — but you have to act fast if you want to score their Never Ending Pasta Pass! Here’s how.

Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Pass is BACK! For the fifth year in a row, the chain restaurant is offering customers the chance to score free pasta for eight weeks. Yes, 56 day of unlimited carb-loading will be available for 23,000 lucky purchasers! The Pasta Pass goes on sale on Aug. 23 at 2:00 p.m. ET, but you’ll have to act fast if you want one. The passes will be stop being sold within a half hour, or when all 23,000 are taken — whichever comes first. Last year, they sold out in “a second,” according to the restaurant’s VP of Marketing…so you’ll have to be quick on hitting the “buy” button.

The Never Ending Pasta Pass cost $100 plus tax, and gives purchasers access to unlimited servings of pastas, sauces and toppings from the Never Ending Pasta Bowl menu for eight weeks. The pass is valid from Sept. 24 until Nov. 18, and does not work for takeout orders. Along with the 8-week pass, Olive Garden is also offering up 1,000 one-year passes for $300 plus tax. The lucky people who snag one of those will get unlimited pasta for 52 weeks, from Sept. 24, 2018 until Sept. 22, 2019. And, yes — soup or salad and breadsticks are included!

Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Menu allows customers to choose a pasta (Fettuccine, Spaghetti, Rigatoni, Angel Hair, Cavatappi, Gluten-Free Rotini or Whole Grain Linguine), Sauce (Creamy Spinach & Artichoke, Creamy Mushroom, Traditional Marinara, Five Cheese Marinara, Traditional Meat Sauce or Alfredo) and Toppings (Garden Veggies, Meatballs, Italian Sausage, Crispy Chicken Fritta, Grilled Chicken or Crispy Shrimp Fritta). Those who don’t get a Never Ending Pasta Pass can still score a Never Ending Pasta Bowl for $10.99 during the eight week period.