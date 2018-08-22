‘Marvel Rising: Initiation’s Kamil McFadden Breaks Down His Superhero Character Patriot

HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE video of ‘Marvel Rising: Initiation’ star Kamil McFadden talking about his amazing character — Patriot! For Kamil, getting to play a superhero is a dream come true!

“Patriot, actually, doesn’t have any powers, but it doesn’t stop him from doing his job,” Kamil McFadden says in our EXCLUSIVE video. “He’s very by the book. He never gives up. He’s always persevering.” The K.C. Undercover alum also loves Patriot’s shield, because it’s also a glider that can shoot projectiles and says it’s “probably one of the coolest weapons in the project.” The role means a lot to Kamil. “I always said I wanted to be a superhero, and now that dreams coming true,” he continues.

Marvel Rising: Initiation follows teenage superhero Gwen Stacy, AKA Ghost-Spider, is used to spending her time fighting for justice and playing drums in her band. But when she finds herself accused of being on the wrong side of the law — chased by her police captain father, as well as a host of young heroes including Ms. Marvel, Squirrel Girl, Quake and Patriot — Ghost-Spider must go on the run to prove her innocence.

Marvel Rising: Initiation is a series of 6 animated shorts that you can start watching now on Marvel HQ. The cast also includes Dove Cameron stars in the shorts as Ghost-Spider, Chloe Bennet as Quake, Milana Vayntrub as Squirrel Girl, Kathreen Khavari as Ms. Marvel, Dee Bradley Baker as Tippy Toe, Skai Jackson as Gloria Grant, and Steven Weber as Captain George Stacy. Following the animated shorts, the 80-minute animated film called Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors will premiere this Fall on Disney Channel. This is Marvel’s world, and we’re just living in it.