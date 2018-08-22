‘MacGyver’ Stunt Coordinator Sustains ‘Serious Injury’ On Set After Suing CBS For ‘Negligent Mishap’

A freak incident on set has led ‘MacGyver’ stunt coordinator Justin Sundquist to be ‘put in a medically induced coma,’ according to a new report.

CBS’s MacGyver sends its characters on clandestine missions around the globe. That calls for a lot of action shots — unfortunately, one person allegedly got hurt in the process. Very badly. The show’s stunt coordinator, Justin Sundquist, “sustained a serious head injury” while the series was filming in Atlanta, according to a report from Deadline on Aug. 22. The injury occurred on Aug. 20, and happened “during a stunt that involved transferring from one vehicle to another,” a Deadline source added, and the outlet continued, “We hear he was conscious after the accident and was put in a medically induced coma because of the seriousness of his head injury. We hear that he remains hospitalized.”

A rep from MacGyver issued HollywoodLife a statement from CBS Television Studios. “We have learned about an injury to stunt coordinator Justin Sundquist that occurred late Monday on the set of MacGyver in Atlanta,” the statement says. “The production team is cooperating with the authorities investigating the accident, and our primary concern at this time is Justin’s health and well-being.” But this was not the first time the stunt coordinator has been injured on a CBS production.

Deadline reported on May 10, 2017 that Justin sued CBS after alleging a car hit him amid a stunt for Hawaii Five-o, on which he was a stunt double for the character Steve McGarrett, played by Alex O’Loughlin. He listed the following reasons for the incident: a “series of reckless, negligent mishaps,” “a rushed, hectic set,” a “lack of safety meeting and clear safety instructions” and “turning a blind eye to controlled substance abuse by key safety personnel.” Justin elaborated on the last statement, claiming that one of the personnel was “under the influence of narcotic controlled substances” and would solicit “certain stunt performers with a quid pro quo: — if they supplied him with pills, he supplied them with work.”

Eerily, this news comes a year after a stunt-related tragedy from another Georgia set. Many mourned John Bernecker, a former stuntman on AMC’s The Walking Dead, after he had a horrific fall on set and died at the age of 33 on July 12, 2017.

HollywoodLife has reached out to a MacGyver rep for a comment.