Liam Payne Admits He Really Really ‘Likes Sex’ — ‘I’m Into It, I Like It, It’s Good’

Liam Payne ‘likes sex’ and he’s proud to say it! In a new interview with radio personality Gaz Drinkwater, Liam describes how the freaky activity has influenced his music.

Liam Payne, 24, has revealed his lyrical muse: sex! In an interview for Total Access with Gaz Drinkwater on Aug. 13 that’s yet to be released, the former One Direction member couldn’t stop complimenting the dirty deed, The Sun reports. “I like sex,” he allegedly told Gaz. “So what better way than to musically express myself as a young man growing up. I’m into it. I like it. It’s good.” It’s like Liam had an epiphany! The radio host tweeted on Aug. 17 that the interview will be released when Liam’s EP drops.

The sexual influence is apparent in his post-1D songs like the 2017 tracks “Bedroom Floor” and “Strip That Down.” In “Bedroom Floor,” Liam has gotten much more NC-17 since the days of “What Makes You Beautiful.” He sings in the chorus, “You be saying real, real nice, real nice things / When I’m touching you.” It’s fitting then that Liam’s and Rita Ora’s single, “For You,” is on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack. As for future songs, Liam will finally be putting out his debut EP — even sooner than he first announced! In May, he revealed that his debut album would be released on Sept. 14, 2018. At the time of Liam’s interview with Total Access, Liam voiced hesitation over some of the songs he’s recorded. “I have enough songs for it and was ready to put it out,” Liam told Gaz at the time. “But I kind of feel like some of the songs I’m not ready to put out right now with the way I’m feeling. I don’t know.”

Fortunately, he seems to have changed his mind because just four days later, he tweeted that the release date for his EP, First Time, is now Aug. 24! And that’s not the only change in Liam’s life. He recently tweeted on July 1 that he split with his ex-girlfriend and baby momma Cheryl Tweedy, 35, after dating for two years. “To be honest with you, life’s took a little bit of a different turn as of late, so I’m kind of going with that turn and being honest with my feelings and stuff.” Most recently, Liam was seen performing his Fifty Shades Freed track with Rita at the VMA Kickoff Concert in NYC’s Terminal 5 on Aug. 19. On Aug. 21, The Sun also published photos of Liam with his arms wrapped around Rita following the performance…and not while they were onstage! However, the buzz has been that Liam’s dating model Cairo Dwek, 20.