Kylie Jenner Cuddles With A Giggling Stormi While Wearing Nothing But A Robe

Can you say mom goals? Kylie and her baby girl looked too cute for words lounging on a rooftop in the new momma’s latest Insta post. See the sweet shot for yourself!

Name a cuter mother/daughter pair — we dare you! Kylie Jenner, 21, and Stormi Webster have been melting our hearts nonstop since the little one was born six months ago. And now they’re doing it all over again, thanks to the rooftop shot KJ posted on social media. Just the caption was enough to do the trick. “You make all my mornings,” Kylie wrote, adding a cloud emoji since the pic features a pretty stormy (get it?) background. She and her baby girl were sitting outside on a lounge chair with a skyline behind them, and the six-month-old had the biggest smile on her face as she held onto her momma’s hands and stood up. Kylie looked pretty happy and so relaxed herself, leaning into her little one while wearing just a bathrobe.

Stormi’s smile might have stolen the show, but can we just talk about what a hot mom Kylie is? If it wasn’t for the little one by her side, this would be a seriously sexy shot. With her platinum strands pulled back and her robe drooping a little low to reveal one shoulder, she looked amazing! She wore the same thing, but this time slouching off of both shoulders, in a photo the day before. She was modeling a handful of glitzy rings on her “long fingers,” with her makeup as on point as always. But Kylie wasn’t the only one of Stormi’s parents to take a cute picture on the roof that day. Travis Scott, 26, uploaded two with his little one as well, writing, “Big mood! Teach my Stormi to love. I’ll forever protect that smile.”

We love how much these new parents love on their baby girl — and the way they love on each other, too. Kylie showed up to support her baby daddy at the VMAs, and they were spotted kissing in public the next day.

Lucky for us, it won’t be long until Travis, Kylie and Stormi are all together for the rapper’s November Astroworld Tour. We can’t wait for family pics on the road!