Kylie Jenner Narrowly Avoids Run-In With Nicki Minaj On VMAs Red Carpet: Watch Awkward Video

Oh, it almost went DOWN at the MTV VMAs. Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj came so close to having an awkward face-to-face on the red carpet, but Kylie dodged the drama by jumping out of the way!

If anyone could read Kylie Jenner’s thoughts the moment she saw Nicki Minaj, 35, coming her way on the MTV VMAs red carpet, they’d hear the KUWTK star go, “NOPE.” Considering the drama that happened between Kylie, 21, Nicki and Travis Scott, 26, ahead the Aug. 20 awards show, seeing Kylie do her damnedest to avoid an awkward run-in makes a whole world of sense. In a video of the near encounter, obtained by TMZ, is both awkward and slightly hilarious, especially at the moment Kylie pulls a 180 to get out of Nicki’s way.

As Nicki was making her entrance, like a “queen” as some would say, Kylie comes into frame on the opposite end of the red carpet. Kylie stops dead in her tracks when she spots Nicki, turns around, and with some Calabasas ninja skills, steps out of Nicki’s lane. By the two pass each other, there are about 5-10 bodies between them, ensuring that Kylie and the “Chun Li” rapper would not have that awkward encounter some had hoped would happen.

For those who missed out on why exactly Nicki is beefing with Kylie and Travis, Ms. Minaj summed it up on episode four of her Queen Radio program on Aug. 21. She clams that Travis and his label saw that Queen was on its way to being the No. 1 album in America when they “decided to have Kylie and baby Stormi put up a tour pass…he had her go and post and say ‘hey, me and Stormi can’t wait to see y’all.” The tour passes came with album codes, which counted as an “album sale” even though fans didn’t have to redeem the code for the sale to count.

Travis didn’t even announce tour dates until Aug. 20, so he was selling tour passes to a tour that didn’t fully exist yet. “You played your f*cking self,” she said during Queen Radio. “You got your girlfriend posting f*cking tour passes, saying you sold albums.”

Damn, no wonder Kylie was having “anxiety” ahead of the event, as an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that the “negative energy” coming with Nicki was “hard for her to shake off.” She and Travis actually changed seats, and they were supposed to be sitting directly behind Nicki at the awards show. So, there were two chances for these two to come face-to-face. Maybe once Nicki cools down a bit, perhaps they can bury the hatchet?