Kylie Jenner Vs Kim Kardashian — Who Looks Sexier In ‘Liquid’ Tom Ford Dress?

Dangerous curves ahead! Kylie Jenner wore an almost identical Tom Ford look to one Kim Kardashian rocked in 2017 — so who wore it better?

Kylie Jenner, 21, posted her insane post-baby body in a tight black Tom Ford dress on her Instagram on August 21, writing “pre party.” The pic is actually from the day before, when she looked sexy and stunning before the MTV VMAs, having dinner at The Mercer with boyfriend Travis Scott. The sequin dress had her shining bright! It especially popped against her freshly dyed blonde hair, which Andrew Fitzsimons styled in an imperfect bun for her.

Kim Kardashian, 37, wore an extremely similar Tom Ford dress back in September 2017, at Tom Ford’s Spring Summer 2018 show during New York Fashion Week. Her dress was leather and SKIN TIGHT! Both sisters have crazy curves that looked amazing in these form-fitting dresses. And both were blonde bombshells at the time as well! Kim’s hair was more of an icy blonde whereas Kylie’s is a true platinum.

Both sisters have multi-million dollar beauty businesses and seem to look more and more alike every day! Despite Kylie being posed to be the youngest billionaire ever thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics empire, the family insists there isn’t competition between the line and KKW Beauty. At a Business of Fashion panel in June, Kim said: “We do have communication over our timelines and launches so that nothing comes too close. If there’s something that we really both have our eyes set on, we would collab and do it together.” Momager Kris Jenner said: “One business doesn’t cannibalize the other at all. They have two completely different fan bases.”