Kim Zolciak shared a gorgeous make-up free photo of herself on Instagram after a visit to her dermatologist and she looked amazingly flawless.

Kim Zolciak, 40, proved her skin is looking better than ever when she took to Instagram on Aug. 22 to show off an incredible pic of herself posing with her dermatologist. The reality star admitted she’s suffered from skin issues over the years but she couldn’t have looked better in the makeup-free pic. “This beauty @steelederm has been my dermatologist for many years!!I have issues with redness and flushing 😩 and she has the best laser ‘Excel’ to help with that! If I get hot, or when exercising, or under bright lights I get flushed I hate it 🤦🏼‍♀️ but Dr Steele has kept it at bay for a couple years now! I get 3-4 treatments a year and I’m good to go! Everyone is different but this is the only treatment I have found that actually works! I only go to the best 😉,” her caption for the stunning pic read.

Kim is known for being open about how she keeps herself looking younger than her years so her most recent pic is no exception. Her face and body seem to look flawless as the years go by which is pretty impressive considering Kim is the mother of six! However, it’s not all about enhancing for Kim. Sometimes she really thinks less is more. She recently made headlines when she took to social media to reveal that she was going to downsize her breasts and even asked vans to vote on what her new cup size should be.

Whether Kim’s enhancing or downsizing, she always looks young and vibrant. There have been many pics that show her looking more like a sister to her beautiful look-alike daughters. Brielle, 21, and Ariana, 16, have the same facial features and even the same hairstyle as their mom so the good genes are definitely carrying on in the family!

We always enjoy seeing Kim’s photos that showcase her beauty journey. Her openness has definitely helped her fans take on their own beauty decisions and look up to her for inspiration. We can’t wait to see what she shares next!