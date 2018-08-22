See Pics
Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian’s Wardobe Malfunction: Spanx Stick Out Of Teeny Pink Dress — See Pics

Kim Kardashian
SplashNews.Com
Kim Kardashian wears a skintight pink mini dress as she leaves the What Goes Around Comes Around party in Los Angeles, CA. The reality star flashed her nude Spanx control underwear. Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5017827 220818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian wears a skintight pink mini dress as she leaves the What Goes Around Comes Around party in Los Angeles, CA. The reality star flashed her nude Spanx control underwear. Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5017827 220818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Rita Ora and Nicole Scherzinger attend Unicef Summer Gala on August 10, 2018 in Porto Cervo, Italy.Pictured: Rita OraRef: SPL5015485 110818 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Switzerland Rights View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Entertainment Editor

Wardrobe malfunctions happen to the best of us! Kim Kardashian stepped out in a short pink dress and accidentally flashed her nude Spanx while heading to an LA party on Aug. 21.

This is officially Kim Kardashian’s Barbie phase, and we are living for it. The mom-of-three stepped out for the What Goes Around Comes Around party in Los Angeles in the tightest pink latex dress we’ve ever seen. Kim, 37, unfortunately suffered a wardrobe malfunction when her nude Spanx were visible as she walked around. Kim is no stranger to Spanx — they really do work magic — her dress was just a tad bit too short when she moved. Hey, it’s better than having no Spanx on at all!

“Sometimes I wear two pairs of body shapers on top of each other—especially when I am heavier, I def double it up,” Kim wrote on her website about her love for Spanx. “They really hold you in and make you feel secure!”

Kim paired her bubblegum pink PVC dress with a short bob and nude makeup. The makeup mogul also carried a bedazzled Judith Leiber Couture French fry purse, which costs over $5,000! She’s been rocking a fake tan lately to truly live up these last few weeks of summer. She suffered a fake tan mishap while in Miami, but her tan was blended to perfection for her latest event.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim has been slaying in so many neon outfits lately. She attended 2 Chainz’s wedding with hubby Kanye West, 41, on Aug. 18 in a tight neon green dress, while Kanye rocked a mint green Louis Vuitton suit. She also had a neon green wig to match her Lamborghini in Miami. For Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party, Kim sizzled in a neon pink mini dress with a sexy cutout. Kim’s looks have been the highlight of the summer — no pun intended!