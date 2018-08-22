Kim Kardashian Straddles Kanye West on The Beach In Sexy Vacation Pic

It’s getting hot in here! Kim and Kanye kept things steamy on their beach vacay — and we’ve got the sexy pic to prove it. See for yourself!

Vacation sure looks good on these two! Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 41, recently took a beach trip for a little rest and relaxation — emphasis on the rest. “On vacay he likes to sleep but I got him out for 5 mins for a pic,” Kim captioned a new pic of the couple on Instagram. Sure enough, Kanye did look a little sleepy in the photo, but that didn’t stop it from being hot, hot, hot! In the sexy shot, the rapper was in a beach chair wearing a black tee and shorts while his wife of four years sat on his lap in a strapless black bikini with a drink in her hand. Kim was rocking huge sunnies and two French braids — can you say hot mom alert? She looked phenomenal, and the beach background looked Photoshopped. It was that beautiful!

This isn’t the first time Kim has showed off her hot bikini bod this week. The mom of three was in Miami with Kanye for 2 Chainz‘s wedding, but she was taking beach pics with her bestie Larsa Pippen, 44. In one, they were photographed from behind in matching silver swimsuits — a one-piece with hair down for Larsa and a bikini with a high pony for Kim. And as if they weren’t already twinning hard enough, the BFFs were both reaching back to pick their bottoms out of their butts. “Best friends that pick wedgies together stay besties for life,” Kim captioned the photo.

And hopefully couples who get R&R on the beach together, stay married for life, right? Kim and Kanye looked so good on vacay that we want more, more, more!

Kim posts selfies and shots of her kiddos much more than her hubby, which makes this upload extra special! We love every sneak peek we get of the cute couple.