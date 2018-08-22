Khloe Kardashian’s Hottest Selfies Since Giving Birth To True – See Sexy Pics

Pregnancy only seemed to up Khloe Kardashian’s selfie game after she gave birth to True Thompson on April 12! Check out her hottest selfies since becoming a mom, here.

It’s been over four months since Khloe Kardashian, 34, gave birth to True Thompson on April 12. So to celebrate that milestone, we’re reflecting on Koko’s hottest selfies as a new mom! While the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star loves to give her daughter the social media spotlight, she still likes to point an iPhone camera in her own direction. But Khloe clearly puts the effort in — maybe even more now! Khloe announced on her website on July 16 that she’s lost 33 pounds after her pregnancy, and has taken advantage of every opportunity to prove it. From Kylie Jenner’s birthday party on Aug. 9 to a day of good lighting in Calabasas, Khloe’s uploaded selfies from her daily life that have made us scream how!? And besides her abs, dare we say even her makeup skills and jawline have sharpened ever since she became True’s momma? Let’s take a look.

On Aug. 21, the GOOD AMERICAN co-founder posted a closer look at her sparkly ensemble that she wore to Kylie’s birthday festivities. And, yes, a closer look at those tight abdominals and high cheekbones! The custom crystal crop, high-waisted pants and cardigan set by Bryan Hearns helped her other signature features shine. Her blonde waves looked especially touched by the sea breeze, thanks to a recent getaway to Mexico with Tristan Thompson, 27. And my goodness, that glossy nude lip and contour! Can you hear our pencils scribbling? We’re busy taking notes.

Khloe gave us another lesson in a pouty close-up, which she posted to Instagram on July 26. Between managing her activewear fashion line and raising True, the KUWTK star isn’t skipping on appointments to get her roots touched up and eyebrows done! But Khloe may have less time for her beauty routines if her relationship with her baby daddy continues to progress so well. After his alleged cheating scandal in April, a source close to Khloe shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on Aug. 13 that her and Tristan’s relationship is “back on track” — and that includes their sex life! A source close to the Kardashians spilled to us EXCLUSIVELY on Aug. 20 that Khloe “definitely wants more babies with [Tristan]” — what’s more, the source added that she and Tristan aren’t using any type of contraception!

If more babies are on the horizon, Khloe may have less time to post more selfies! So check out the gallery above and relish in Khloe’s glam before she decides to ration it.