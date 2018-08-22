Kendall Jenner Makes The ‘Canadian Tuxedo’ Sexy AF With A Denim Crop Top & Skinny Jeans — See Pic

While reportedly shooting an ad for American Eagle, Kendall proved denim will always be sexy and fashionable — see the behind-the-scenes pics here!

Kendall Jenner, 22, looked sweet and sassy in an all-denim outfit while out and about on August 21, in Los Angeles. She played basketball (in high heels), and snacked on an ice cream cone and a fruit cup. Her hair was pulled into a high bun, with a coordinating denim scrunchie, and her makeup was glowing and super summery. Kendall looks gorgeous in this new modeling campaign, but recently, she came under fire about some comments she made about her career.

Kendall told LOVE magazine in August, “Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the fuck those girls do. More power to ‘em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else. The whole combination was very overwhelming and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back.” Many people took these comments as offensive and privileged, saying many models NEED to work those long hours to make a living, while Kendall has the luxury to pick and choose.

Kendall tweeted on August 21 in response to the uproar: “I was misrepresented in a recent interview over the wknd & it’s important to clarify the meaning. It was intended to be entirely complimentary but unfortunately, my words were twisted & taken out of context. I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable!” She continued, “I’m inspired by so many of these people i have had the good fortune to work alongside! There’s no way i could EVER hate on that. i want everyone to win. SLAY ALWAYS.”

“Cultivate kindness today and always,” Kendall added.